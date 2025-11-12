Ryanair will not allow passengers to fly using print-outs of boarding passes from Wednesday (12 November).

Instead, travellers will be expected to present the pass from the Ryanair app on a smartphone.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder met with Europe’s biggest budget airline boss Michael O’Leary back in September to discuss how the new scheme will work.

O’Leary also explained what will happen if you lose your phone, or if your battery dies when you are at the airport, as he reassured travellers: “No one should worry, all will be fine.”