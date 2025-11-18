Devastation in the Kharkiv region following Russia’s deadly strike that killed three

Video footage shows the aftermath of a deadly Russian strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, which killed three and wounded 10.

Among the dead was a 17-year-old girl who was critically wounded in the overnight attack before later dying of her injuries in hospital. The teenager, Karina Bakhur, was a Ukrainian champion in Cossack combat and kickboxing, according to local media.

The attack came one day after a missile strike on the town of Balakliia, a frontline city in the Kharkiv region, which killed three people and wounded 15 others, including three children.