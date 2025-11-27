Putin given impromptu music lesson on Kyrgyzstan state visit

Vladimir Putin tried to play a traditional musical instrument during his state visit to Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday (November 26).

The Russian president was given an impromptu lesson on how to play the komuz, a fretless string instrument used in Central Asian music.

Footage released by the Kremlin press service shows Putin trying his hand at the instrument while asking about the correct way to play it.

Putin has previously shown a musical side , playing the piano and singing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin met with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov ahead of a summit of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) group of nations.