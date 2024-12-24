Robert De Niro steps into the shoes of the president of the United States in Netflix’s newly released trailer for the upcoming series Zero Day.

The 81-year-old star plays a grizzled but softly spoken former president who has been tasked with tracking down the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack.

The clock is ticking, though, as another attack is imminent. The trailer has a whiff of conspiracy about it; is there an enemy within?

De Niro stars alongside Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, and Angela Basset.

The show premieres February 20.