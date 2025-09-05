Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr cited Dr Oz as an expert who supports his stance on vaccines during a fiery clash with Senator Bernie Sanders.

While discussing the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine, Sanders asked RFK if he still believed it to be “quote ‘the deadliest vaccine ever made?’”

Sanders pressed RFK further on his vaccine skepticism; “You’ve got AMA [American Medical Association] representing hundreds of thousands of doctors, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Public Health Association. And all of these organizations are telling us that Covid vaccines and vaccines in general are safe and effective. You are casting doubt on that. Who are your scientific [advisors]?”

Kennedy replied “The primary advisors are Marty Makary, Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Oz, Vinay Prasad.”