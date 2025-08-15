Red arrows flypast honours fallen VJ Day heroes on 80th anniversary

Watch as a Red Arrows flypast honours fallen VJ Day heroes at an 80th anniversary memorial service on Friday (15 August).

The RAF jet pilots took to the skies over Staffordshire, with their signature red, white and blue smoke trailing behind, following a two-minute silence at 12.00pm led by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

In attendance at the ceremony were 33 veterans, aged from 95 to 105, who served in Asia and the Pacific during the Second World War.

VJ Day, Victory over Japan day, is honoured each year on 15 August - the date in 1945 when Japan surrendered to the Allied forces and the Second World War ended.