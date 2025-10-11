Army horse that bolted through London enjoying quiet retirement

Quaker, the military horse who dramatically bolted through central London, has officially retired.

The 15-year-old Life Guards horse was one of five spooked on 24 April by construction work in Belgravia, when rubble was dropped through a plastic tunnel.

The ensuing chaos saw service personnel unseated, horses collide with vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and four people requiring treatment for injuries across three separate locations within 10 minutes.

Following extensive veterinary treatment and surgery, Quaker is now set to enjoy his retirement at The Horse Trust sanctuary in Buckinghamshire. It currently serves as the permanent home for 32 former military working horses.