Putin describes ‘very frank’ conversation with Trump at crunch Ukraine summit

Vladimir Putin described his talks with Donald Trump in Alaska as “very frank” and said both sides expressed a shared interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

“We, of course, respect the position of the American administration, which sees the need for a speedy end to military actions," he said at the follow-up meeting at the Kremlin on Saturday, 16 August. "We would like to move to resolving all issues by peaceful means.”

Trump failed to secure an agreement from Putin to end Russia’s war in Ukraine on Friday, falling short in his most significant move yet to stop the bloodshed, even after rolling out the red carpet for the Russian president.