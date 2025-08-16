Watch Putin’s reaction as reporter confronts Russian president on civilian killings

Vladimir Putin gave a bizarre response after a reporter questioned him about civilian deaths, just ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday, 15 August.

As the Russian president walked down the red carpet in front of his plane, a reporter called out, “Will you stop killing civilians?” Putin pointed to his ear and shrugged, suggesting he couldn’t hear the question.

The highly anticipated summit between Trump and Putin ended without a ceasefire deal or any agreement to pause Moscow’s war in Ukraine, despite both leaders describing the talks as productive.