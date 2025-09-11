Prince Harry encouraged young people to speak out if they are feeling lost and isolated at the final event of his UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex brought his four-day stay in the UK to a close on Thursday (11 September), the day after reuniting with his father the King, and visited the Diana Award in central London, where he heard from young people about how social action has positively impacted their mental health.

Harry spoke of the importance of mental and emotional wellbeing.

He told the group: “If you are a young person, you can sometimes feel lost or isolated from the group, but I promise you there is nothing wrong with you.”