A car lost a wheel on a level crossing while a train was approaching, police said.

Footage shared by Polish police on Thursday (23 October) shows a red car driving across the level crossing in Katowice when a wheel detaches from the vehicle, rendering the car motionless.

The two occupants of the car can be seen attempting to move the vehicle out of harm’s way when an off-duty police officer steps in to help push the car off the tracks.

Officers said that “moments later”, a train passed through the crossing, which “clearly demonstrated how tragic the consequences of this situation could be”.