Terrifying moment plane cabin fills with smoke after power bank bursts into flames

A plane was filled with smoke when a power bank caught fire during a flight from Sao Paulo to Amsterdam on Wednesday (6 August).

Footage taken by terrified passengers onboard KLM Airlines flight KL792 shows smoke filling the cabin, as people cover their mouths and noses with napkins and cloths to stop them from breathing in the fumes.

Cabin crew managed to put out the blaze using onboard fire extinguishers, and the plane landed in the Netherlands on time despite the incident.

Portable chargers, which contain lithium-ion batteries, are not permitted in checked luggage due to a risk of them overheating.

According to crew, the device was inside the passenger's backpack in the overhead bins and not connected to the power outlet.