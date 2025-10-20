Piers Morgan quizzed on whether he would run to become prime minister

Piers Morgan has revealed whether he would ever get into politics as he criticised “shockingly mediocre” MPs.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Monday (20 October), the broadcaster weighed in on whether he would ever throw his hat in the ring for prime minister, stating that “PM for PM has a certain ring to it”.

The 60-year-old revealed that it has never appealed to him, though slammed the current government as “mediocre” and compared it to previous iterations that were “full of smart people who had all done things in the real world”.

“I don’t get that sense any more”, he said.

He added that he believes politicians should be paid very high salaries in order to deliver the best results, like in Singapore. “If you pay peanuts, you get monkeys.”