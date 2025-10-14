New surveillance video shows a hammer-wielding arsonist smashing his way into the Pennsylvania Governor’s residence and setting it on fire with Molotov cocktails.

DA Fran Chardo released the new images of the April 13 attack at the home of Josh Shapiro as the perpetrator, Cody Balmer, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges including attempted murder, terrorism and arson.

Balmer can be seen smashing a window and throwing in a Molotov cocktail before entering the home and trying to kick down doors before setting more fires. Twenty two people, including Shapiro and his family, were asleep in the residence at the time.

Balmer, who said he carried out the attack over Shapiro’s support for Israel’s response to the Oct 7 attacks, faces up to 50 years in prison.