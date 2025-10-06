Doorbell footage shows fire erupt at UK mosque in suspected arson attack

Doorbell footage has captured the moment a fire erupts at a UK mosque in suspected arson attack.

Footage taken from Peacehaven mosque in East Sussex on Saturday (4 October) shows a person on the entrance steps, before flames erupt.

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into the attack after emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.50pm on Saturday.

The force said no one was injured and detectives are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the attack was "deeply concerning".