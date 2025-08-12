Palestine’s UN ambassador invited the Security Council to “take 100 journalists” into Gaza to “see exactly what is happening there” hours before five reporters from Al Jazeera were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

On Sunday (10 August), Riyad Mansour addressed an emergency meeting at the Security Council, which had gathered to discuss Israel’s plans to take over Gaza City.

He told the council that they should send 100 journalists from their countries to the besieged enclave.

“If Netanyahu is so sure of this global conspiracy about a ‘lie’, let him prove it,” he said.

His remarks came just hours before Israel targeted a tent housing the journalists outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, killing five, including 28-year-old correspondent Anas al-Sharif.