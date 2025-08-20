Four young girls aged 8 to 14 were rescued from a rock in Lake Superior after a paddleboarding incident.

On the morning of Sunday, 17 August, around 8 am, Minnesota authorities received a call from two concerned parents saying that their four daughters were missing.

The four girls had set out from the city of Black Beach in Silver Bay and had gotten stranded on a small island when they lost their paddles.

Once they were found by the Coast Guard, they were airlifted from the rock and transferred to Emergency Medical Services nearby.

The four sisters are now recovering.