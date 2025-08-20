Building explodes after hit-and-run driver strikes gas line in dramatic video

This is the moment a building explodes after a hit-and-run driver crashed into a gas line in North Carolina.

Dramatic footage shot on Tuesday (19 August) shows debris falling from the sky as plumes of black smoke rise from the Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center.

Wilmington Police Department officials said driver Jason Lee Beach, 46, of Wilmington, attempted to turn before he plowed into the building’s gas pines, which caused an explosion 20 minutes later whilst firefighters were inside.

Four firefighters were injured and transported to the hospital. One person suffered severe burns to their head and hands, while the two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the fourth is unknown.

Bach has been arrested on five counts, including DWI-felony serious injury and reckless driving.