Nigel Farage has responded after a migrant was found guilty of threatening to kill the Reform UK leader in a TikTok video.

Between 12 and 15 October last year, Fayaz Khan, 26, who had a “very large presence online” shared videos where he claimed he wanted to come to England to “marry” the politician’s sister, and made gun gestures while saying “pop, pop, pop”.

After jurors at Southwark Crown Court found him guilty on Friday (10 October), Farage said that he "hopes and prays" that the UK deports the 26-year-old.