Mount Fuji violently erupts in AI-generated simulation video

Mount Fuji is seen violently erupting in an AI-generated simulation video released by Japanese officials.

The video was released to mark Volcanic Disaster Preparedness Day and to raise awareness about a potential disaster.

It shows a plume of smoke billowing from the volcano, before ask falls over central Tokyo.

The city is then seen covered in ash within hours of the eruption.

Transport is brought to a halt, disrupting power and food supplies.

The video caption states: “We need to arm ourselves with facts and prepare for disaster in our daily lives.”