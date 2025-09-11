This is the shocking moment that a teenager allegedly tries to kidnap a bikini-clad barista by pulling her through a drive-thru window in Washington.

Surveillance footage from 18 August shows a driver lunging for the server after she handed him his drink.

After a scuffle, the barista managed to pull away, with the suspect ripping her clothing in the process. She then slams the sliding door as the car drives away.

Lakewood Police Department later arrested Ezekiel Guerrero, 19, of Tacoma, Washington, after tracking him down through his credit card receipt. The teenager pleaded not guilty to an attempted kidnapping charge and is due back in court later this month.