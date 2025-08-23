Protest groups face off in migrant hotel demonstrations across the UK

Protesters have faced off against anti-immigration demonstrators across the UK on Friday evening (22 August).

Stand Up To Racism held counter-protests outside asylum hotels, including in Portsmouth, Cardiff and London with at least another 16 demonstrations expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Whilst anti-immigrant groups chanted “send them home”, counter-protesters shouted “refugees are welcome here”, with police up and down the country enforcing a gap between the two groups.

The rival protests come as the government is seeking the right to appeal against a High Court ruling which blocks asylum seekers being housed in the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex.