Bodycam footage shows the moment police officers confront a gunman who drove his vehicle into a Mormon church in Michigan.

In a clip released on Friday (3 October), two cops can be seen running towards the suspect in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as they yell “shoot him” and “drop the gun now” before firing shots.

Four people, including a six-year-old, were killed and eight others were injured when the suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, attacked the church in Grand Blanc on 28 October, during a service that was filled with hundreds of people.

He was later shot dead by police in the car park.