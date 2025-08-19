Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was caught rolling her eyes at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the Ukraine peace talks.

In the clip, Merz can be heard telling Donald Trump about the importance of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, as Meloni is seen rolling her eyes.

The Italian Prime Minister was one of several European leaders in Washington on Monday (18 August) as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Trump for crunch peace talks.

This is not the first time Meloni’s reaction has gone viral. She hit the headlines for her response to Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit two months ago.