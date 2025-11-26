Martin Lewis issues November warning to claim back hundreds of pounds

Martin Lewis has revealed that billpayers may be sitting on hundreds of pounds of unclaimed energy credit, urging viewers to follow his advice and claim money back in November.

Speaking on his ITV show on Tuesday (25 November), the MoneySavingExpert founder explained how energy firms are said to be sitting on more than £3bn of billpayers' money.

Direct debit billpayers build up credit in their account as they use less energy in the summer.

Lewis said November is the time when maximum credit is built up, and those who have more than two months of direct debit in credit should ask for the excess back.