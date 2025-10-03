A Rabbi has said the Jewish community in Manchester had been expecting an attack to happen, as he reacted to the terror attack on a synagogue which killed two people.

Rabbi Shlomie A. told The Independent that his first thought upon hearing news of the attack was "Oh wow, we've been waiting for this, this is kind of something that's been expected."

The two victims have been named as 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz, with both killed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, after Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into a group of people and stabbed a man on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Shlomie said the attack "makes us think, how long do Jews have actually left to live in the UK... it seems to be getting worse and worse", and he has thought about moving out of the area or country.