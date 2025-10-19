Louvre museum surrounded by police after robbery

A dramatic heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris has left the museum surrounded by police and closed to visitors for at least the day.

Early on Sunday morning (October 19) a group of thieves broke into the Galerie d’Apollon, home to part of the French Crown Jewels, and made off with historic jewellery of “inestimable” value.

Authorities say the robbers used construction equipment and exploited ongoing works to gain access, executing the raid in under ten minutes.

No injuries were reported, but the breach has raised serious questions about the security and protection of the museum.