New technology secretary’s live Good Morning Britain interview suffers tech mishap

A live interview with the new technology secretary suffered from a technical mishap thanks to her outfit choice.

Liz Kendall appeared on Wednesday’s (17 September) episode of Good Morning Britain, where she discussed the UK’s new technology deal with the US.

Before she could begin speaking, host Susanna Reid apologised to the viewers for the makeshift background which featured the Houses of Parliament printed on a sheet of fabric.

“Normally you would appear in front of a digital green screen on which is projected an image of the Houses of Parliament,” Ms Reid said, but explained that due to Ms Kendall’s green shirt, “that image would have been projected onto you”.

Ms Kendall laughed as Ms Reid called the moment “slightly embarrassing”.