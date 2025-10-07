Kemi Badenoch sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ in pub singalong at Tory party conference

Kemi Badenoch can be seen singing along to Sweet Caroline with Conservative supporters during the party’s annual conference in Manchester.

The Tory leader was seen waving a Union Jack flag and joining younger members in the pub after the day’s events on Monday (6 October).

Appearing on BBC Breakfast the next morning, she admitted her voice was hoarse from the late-night singing, but praised the Young Conservatives as “a really fun bunch”.

“I shouldn’t have been doing that so late at night. But the Young Conservatives are a really fun bunch, and they’re really excited,” she said.