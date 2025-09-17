Princess Kate, Melania Trump and Queen Camilla sported striking hats as they arrived at Windsor for the US President’s second state visit.

King Charles along with the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the US President and First Lady for the historic visit on Wednesday (17 September).

The American leader and First Lady were treated to a personal, family-centred greeting outside Victoria House, a little-known property nestled in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore on the private Windsor estate.