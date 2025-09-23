Protesters in Italy calling for solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza clashed with police in Milan on Monday (23 September).

Footage shows thousands of demonstrators smashing the entrance of the city’s main train station and hurling items at officers, who retaliated by using pepper spray.

The protests were part of a 24-hour nationwide strike called by trade unions against the mass killings in Gaza, as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni continues to refuse to recognise Palestine as a state.

Denouncing the action, Ms Meloni, a close ally of Israel in the EU, said: “This will not change the lives of people in Gaza by a fraction, but will have concrete consequences for Italian citizens who will end up suffering and paying for the damage caused by these hooligans.”