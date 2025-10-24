This is the moment emergency services have to push the Indian President’s helicopter off freshly poured concrete after its landing on a new helipad.

President Droupadi Murmu had just landed on a makeshift helipad in the Indian village of Pramadom on Wednesday (22 October), when its wheels began to sink as the concrete had not yet set.

According to local media, the temporary helipad was constructed after Murmu’s chopper was diverted from its original destination due to poor weather.

Firefighters and police officers attempted to push the vehicle out of the concrete, but to no avail.

Officials later confirmed that the aircraft had been moved to safety. No injuries were reported.