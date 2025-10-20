A Miami man who identified himself as an ICE agent questioned the nationality of a Black police officer who pulled him over for driving recklessly with his children in the car.

Scott Thomas Deiseroth, 42, was stopped near the Florida Keys after he was reported for reckless driving. After being pulled over, officers noticed a smell of alcohol and Deiseroth gave confused information about his location.

During the interaction with officers, he asked one “are you Haitian?”

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has charged him with DUI and two counts of child endangerment, as his two children, aged 7 and 9, were found in his vehicle.