Sigourney Weaver teases upcoming role in beloved video game adaptation

Sigourney Weaver has teased an upcoming appearance in a beloved video game adaptation.

The Avatar: Fire and Ash star confirmed she will appear in Amazon Prime's live-action series of Tomb Raider, written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who created and starred in the BBC series Fleabag.

Weaver said she's set to play the role of "Wallace" in a remake of the fan-favourite action-adventure game developed by Crystal Dynamics.

She'll star alongside Martin Bobb-Semple and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. An official release date is yet to be confirmed.