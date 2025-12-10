Sharon Osbourne has hit out at critics of her daughter Kelly Osbourne's weight loss in her first TV interview since Ozzy Osbourne's death.

Speaking to Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday's (10 December) episode, the TV personality described how her daughter has struggled to eat after her father died in July.

Sharon said of the criticism Kelly had faced online: " It's a shield for people that are unhappy.

"It's a shield and jealousy and. And people's perception of somebody else."

Kelly previously hit out at comments she faced on social media telling her to "get off Ozempic," saying: "My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can."