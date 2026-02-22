Holly Willoughby shares glimpse of snowy half-term getaway

Holly Willoughby has shared a glimpse of her scenic snowy getaway during half term.

The former This Morning presenter, 45, posted a clip to Instagram on Thursday (19 February), showing her dressed in a thick winter coat and hat, smiling as snow fell around her.

In an update on Sunday, Willoughby told her followers she was back home and reunited with her dog Bailey.

Willoughby did not confirm the location of her snowy holiday.