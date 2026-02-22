Paddington shares sweet moment on stage with Bafta winners

Paddington shared a sweet moment on stage with the winners of the Best Children's and Family Film Boong (2024) at the 2026 Bafta Film Awards.

Standing behind a miniature lectern, Paddington admitted, " I'm meant to open the envelope, which is not easy with paws, so please bear with me".

Boong is an Indian Manipuri-language coming-of-age drama written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, who was quick to embrace the bear as she arrived to the stage.

Prince William, Stormzy, and Cillian Murphy were other notable figures to present awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night (22 February).