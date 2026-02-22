Wunmi Mosaku’s tearful reaction to Ryan Coogler’s Bafta win

British-Nigerian actor Wunmi Mosaku teared up as she reacted to Sinners director Ryan Coogler’s Bafta win.

The star, fresh from winning the best supporting actress prize at the ceremony, became emotional when a reporter revealed that Coogler had won best original screenplay for Sinners.

“I’m so happy. I’m so happy,” she said, visibly moved by the news.

“ He lets everyone know on the set that they're so important. And we can't do it without them…That's what makes Ryan so special,” she added.

Mosaku, who is currently heavily pregnant, beat nominees including Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another and Emily Watson for Hamnet.