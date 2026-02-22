Wunmi Mosaku wins Bafta for Sinners role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku said she found parts of herself that she had “tried to dim as an immigrant trying to fit in” in her role in Sinners as she won a Bafta for her performance.

The star, who is currently heavily pregnant, won the best supporting actress prize at the ceremony, beating nominees including Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another and Emily Watson for Hamnet.

Accepting the prize, she said: “Thank you Bafta for this incredible honour.

“To my daughter, you are my greatest teacher. I am so proud of you, everything begins and ends with you.”

Referencing her role in the highly acclaimed vampire film, Mosaku said: “I found a part of myself in Annie, a part of my hopes, my ancestral power and connection, parts I thought I had lost or tried to dim as an immigrant trying to fit in.”

Addressing director Ryan Coogler, she told him: “I felt the presence of the ancestors’ pride and joy daily on your set.”

Avatar: Fire And Ash won the first award of the night for best visual effects.

Sean Penn won the best supporting actor Bafta for his role in One Battle After Another but was not present at the ceremony on Sunday to accept the award.

Host Alan Cumming opened the 2026 Bafta film awards saying “watching films this year was like taking part in a collective nervous breakdown”.

He referred to the distress and anxiety of films including Hamnet, One Battle After Another and Frankenstein, saying: “It’s almost like there are events in the real world that are influencing filmmakers”, before suggesting: “It would be a good idea if we had one big collective primal scream.”

There was also levity when he referred to Paul Mescal’s nominated performance as William Shakespeare and said: “I’m not sure what seat Paul Mescal is in? Is it 2B or not…?”

Frankenstein won the Baftas for production design and make-up and hair styling, while Boong won the Bafta for family film.