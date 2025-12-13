Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders reunite in new Christmas Amandaland trailer

Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders will reunite on-screen in the upcoming Amandaland Christmas special, as shown in a new trailer.

The comedy double act, who both won Baftas for their roles in Absolutely Fabulous, will feature in a festive episode of the Motherland spin-off airing on Christmas Day.

Lumley is reprising her role as Amanda’s (Lucy Punch) mother Felicity, while Saunders will play new character Joan, Felicity’s sister who is hosting the gang for the big day.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping earlier this month about their reunion, Lumley said it was “pretty special” to have Saunders in the show. “We were playing characters as far from Edina and Patsy as can be imagined,” she added.