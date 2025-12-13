Driver flips car onto roof while fleeing police down country lane

A dangerous driver flipped his Mini Cooper onto its roof as he was fleeing from police down a country lane.

Last month Jean-Luc Coombe, 29, of Forth an Venegh, Bodmin, Cornwall, failed to stop for traffic officers after they noticed that his vehicle was being driven without insurance.

An eight-minute chase ensued where Coombe drove recklessly down a country lane, before the car clipped a bank and landed upside down.

Both Coombe and his passenger were taken to hospital where they were later discharged with minor injuries.

He was arrested and taken into custody before being charged. He appeared at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 8 November where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Coombe has been given a 16-month prison sentence, as well as being banned from driving for two years. He also must pay a surcharge of £187.