Beachgoers flee after gunshots heard at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Beachgoers at Bondi Beach flee the scene after a mass shooting on Sunday that has left at least 10 people dead.

New South Wales Police have confirmed that one suspect is among the dead, while a second alleged gunman is in police custody in a critical condition.

The force advised anyone at the scene to “take shelter” and others to avoid the area.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson said: “We have got more than 40 resources there including helicopter and road crews and have treated multiple patients at the scene. We have so far transported 13 patients to various hospitals in Sydney."

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said “the scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing”.