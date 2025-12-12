Justin Bieber visits iconic ‘Baby’ bowling alley 15 years after hit song debut

Singer Justin Bieber has revisited the bowling alley where his debut hit single ‘Baby’ was filmed, 15 years on.

The 31-year-old shared a video of himself at the alley on his social media platforms on Thursday (11 December).

He can be seen singing the popular track a cappella as someone off camera beatboxes the melody.

‘Baby’, originally released in 2010, was the lead song on Bieber’s first full-length album My World 2.0.

It reached number one on the U.S Billboard 200 chart and catapulted the singer to fame.