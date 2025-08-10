Dozens of hot air balloons have filled the skies above Bristol for the city’s annual fiesta.

It is the largest event of its kind in Europe, taking place over the weekend in Bristol to mark the 47th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

Footage shows around 90 balloons of all shapes and sizes floating above Bristol on Sunday (August 10).

The activity has been part of Bristol’s culture for many years, with the first recorded flight in the city dating back to the 18th century.