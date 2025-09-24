Silverback gorilla Kiburi gets health inspection at London Zoo

Watch as Silverback gorilla Kirburi undergoes a full health check at London Zoo.

After experiencing repeated gastrointestinal issues, the 21-year-old patriarch of the zoo was looked over by a team of veterinary and human health specialists as he underwent various checkups.

Footage shared by London Zoo on Wednesday (24 September) shows Kirburi being hoisted onto a gurney by six medics, who then transported him to the CT scanner, which had to be wheeled into the grounds.

All of his test results have come back as normal and a zoo spokesperson confirmed he is “back with his family at the Zoo’s Gorilla Kingdom habitat – including his two infant daughters, Juno and Venus”.