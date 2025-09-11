Protesters in France have clashed with police in a bid to “block everything” over discontent with the government, with more than 100 people arrested in one morning.

Video from Wednesday (10 September) shows armed police running through the streets of Paris and deploying tear gas as they scuffle with protesters, who have blocked off roads in an attempt to disrupt daily life in the country.

The protests, which are also taking place in other cities, including Marseille and Montpellier, came after former prime minister Francois Bayrou’s government collapsed following a vote of no confidence on Monday.

The “Block Everything” campaign, which is based on discontent that France has no centralised leadership, as well as planned budget cuts, was first envisaged by the right-wing in May before being taken over by the left.