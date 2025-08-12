Watch as a team of firefighters come dangerously close to wildfires as they tear through northwestern Spain.

Emergency services, alongside the help of a bulldozer, spent Monday night (11 August) battling flames in Paradiña, the Province of León.

Firefighters withdrew from the area at 7:00am on Tuesday morning (12 August).

Almost 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in northern and central Spain as wildfires continue to burn amidst a heatwave, whilst firefighters in neighbouring Portugal tackled three major blazes in the municipality of Trancoso on Monday.