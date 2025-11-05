President Donald Trump confused South America with South Africa during a speech to a business forum in Miami.

The Commander-in-chief told the crowd in Florida, home to a huge Cuban population who escaped the Castro regime, that “for generations Miami has been a haven for those fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa.”

Trump then pivoted to attacking African nation, who he accuses of committing genocide against white farmers, and said he will boycott the G20 meeting in Johannesburg later this month.

He then “weaved” his way back to discussing his problems with various South American governments.