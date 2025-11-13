Trump sprays Syrian president with cologne before asking him how many wives he has

Donald Trump sprayed the Syrian president with his “best” cologne before making a joke about his wife.

This week, Ahmed al-Sharaa became the first Syrian leader to visit the White House since the country's independence in 1946.

During their meeting on Monday (11 November), the US president took a bottle of his own cologne - which costs $249 - and spritzed Mr al-Sharaa with it. “This is men’s fragrance”, Trump told him.

He then asked Mr al-Sharaa how many wives he has. After the Syrian leader, a former Al Qaeda militant, confirmed it was one, Trump chuckled as he said: “With you guys, I never know!”