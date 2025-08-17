Moment stolen dog is reunited with owner after subway theft

This is the moment NYPD officers reunited a dog with its owner after it was stolen on the subway.

Rock was taken while his owner was asleep on a subway train in the Bronx. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, prompted an urgent search for the missing pup.

Footage shows Rock joyfully smothering his owner with kisses during their emotional reunion.

According to reports, the dog was later dropped off outside a local station just a few blocks from Yankee Stadium.